Twitter user makes excellent point about Liverpool, Leicester, Man City & the Premier League

Twitter user Graeme Kelly shared a post that has gained a fair bit of attention in the last 24 hours or so – and it’s clear to see why.

There seems to be a bit of a stigma with Liverpool this season in that rival fans are calling this the worst Premier League season of all time (which is convenient).

But Graeme made two very valid points on Twitter – the Reds are literally ten point away from equalling the total that Leicester City reached in their title-winning season – with 15 games left.

So, given that, how can this season be the worst ever?

On top of that, he also points out that Manchester City have a tally that would have them inside the top two in every major European league.

When Leicester won the Premier League it was shite. They won it at 77 points (finished with more). We’re 10 points off that total in Jan. City’s points atm would have them top two if all major leagues in Europe. You’re just watching a phenomenal football team. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) January 24, 2020

Simply put, this Liverpool team is special, and anyone trying to claim it’s just a fluke or trying to discredit what we’re doing – like many did with the Champions League final being labelled as boring – need to get over it.

We’re the mighty Reds and we are firmly back on our perch as the best team in the country, with the silverware trickling back in to Anfield – and we shall not be moved.