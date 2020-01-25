(Video) Compilation of all Henderson’s brilliant assists for LFC as he equals Coutinho

It’s fair to say that over the years Liverpool fans have been split on Jordan Henderson, but he seems to have finally turned everyone’s heads – and for good reason.

He’s arguably been one of our best players this season – perhaps our best – and fans are beginning to dream that the skipper will be lifting the Premier League trophy soon.

It’s been quite the rise for the midfielder, with his humble beginnings to potentially lifting four of the world’s most legendary trophies in the space of 12 months.

Twitter user @GDon_LFC has created a compilation of the skipper’s best assists over the years – just in case anyone has forgotten just how long Hendo’s been quality for:

