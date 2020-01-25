(Video) Ihattaren’s highlights reel should excite LFC fans as it seems Reds have signed next Wijnaldum

Liverpool have seemingly signed young Dutch international Mohamed Ihattaren after the teenaged shared a post on Facebook.

We, it certainly seems the case – but the validity of the post and indeed the screenshot in the Tweet should come under question.

However, taken at face value, the potential move should excite Liverpool fans as Ihattaren looks like a midfield dynamo.

The youngster is eligible to represent both the Netherlands and Morocco, thanks to his parents’ backgrounds, but has represented the Oranje at youth level from U15s right up until U19s.

Take a watch of the video below: