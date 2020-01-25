(Video) “It’s in our hands” – Fabinho is confident of Premier League title triumph

Fabinho has spoken out about Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League this season – and it’s fair to say the Brazilian fancies us to go all the way.

To be fair, he does say that the team recognises the position they’re in and the incredible form they’re displaying on the pitch – but does go as far as to say that “it’s in our hands”.

The hard tackling midfielder is back in the squad now, after a spell on the sidelines through injury – so let’s hope he can help us toward this potential title triumph!

Take a watch of the video below: