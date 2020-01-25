(Video) Liverpool-linked Tonali shows his class in brilliant performance against AC Milan

Liverpool have again been linked with a move for teenage midfielder Sandro “the next Andrea Pirlo” Tonali, via reports in Italy.

That’s according to CalcioMercato, via Sport Witness, who say that Juventus are interested in the diamond in the rough at Brescia, but also cite Anfield as a potential destination and a bid of around €50million should be enough.

The youngster put in a stellar performance against AC Milan this week, and it really shows the kid of player he is – a silky midfielder with a lot of promise, like a young Marco Verratti.

Take a watch of the video below: