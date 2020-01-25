(Video) Old footage of a young Mo Salah tearing up five-a-side emerges

Mohamed Salah is perhaps the best dribbler in the Premier League, and is certainly one of the best in the world when it comes to being a threat from the flanks.

They say some footballers are born with their talents, and some old footage of Mo tearing it up at a five-a-side game has emerged.

It’s unclear what exactly the competition was, but it was taken in 2005 and would put Salah at just 12 years old in the clip – he still had that fancy footwork!

Take a watch of the video below: