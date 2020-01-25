(Video) Virgil van Dijk shows off silky skills & then casually cracks the crossbar like it’s nothing

Virgil van Dijk just oozes class in everything he does – he defends in a way that makes the art look like the easiest thing on the planet, when it’s actually the most thankless job in outfield football.

The centre-half was warming up at the Molineux before the Reds game against Wolves and decided to do some casual keepie-ups to loosen up his muscles.

He then turns himself around, clocks the goal and simply lobs the ball straight onto the crossbar like it’s a 00s Nike advert featuring Ronaldinho.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):