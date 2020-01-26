‘Atrocious…’ Twitter reacts to Lovren & Matip horrorshow as Liverpool CBs remind Reds of the pre-van Dijk era

There was a time when Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren were the laughing stock of the Premier League in terms of a defensive pairing.
But then Virgil van Dijk arrived and improved whoever he played alongside tenfold.
Perhaps it’s a little harsh, as both the Croat and the Cameroonian are coming back from injury and have been good this season bar today – but the FA Cup performance away to Shrewsbury was barbarically poor.
Time and time again the League One side got through on Adrian’s goal due to a shoddy defensive line, only for the Spaniard to save their blushes.
But despite holding a 2-0 lead, the Reds conceded two goals in the second-half – with the equaliser partly down to Matip, but largely down to Lovren.
Watching them today makes us feel incredibly fortunate to have van Dijk in our side every week – it really, really does!
Twitter didn’t hold back, naturally:
First games back or not, Lovren and Matip have stunk the gaff out.
— Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) January 26, 2020
That being said, not sure even match fitness can excuse just how atrocious Matip and Lovren have been today. https://t.co/x7N0e40ikB
— Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 26, 2020
This is the Lovren I know and love.
— Kristian (@vonstrenginho) January 26, 2020
Take van dijk away from Lovren and matip and you’re left with this pic.twitter.com/8hQRWu9eN0
— 𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙮 🤔 (@Ftbl_H_) January 26, 2020
If you defend Lovren at this point I'm just going to laugh at you.
— Rowly (@ThisIsRowly) January 26, 2020
god I really haven't missed Matip and Lovren as a partnership, they're an absolute calamity
— Will (@lfcwiII) January 26, 2020
Matip and Lovren have been shocking, just serves as a reminder to how Van Dijk has given the pair of them a career
— Josh (@KloppStyle) January 26, 2020
Lovren, the best defender in the world… pic.twitter.com/WeQK88NCnV
— Damien Whitehead (@DamienWhitehea7) January 26, 2020
