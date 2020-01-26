‘Atrocious…’ Twitter reacts to Lovren & Matip horrorshow as Liverpool CBs remind Reds of the pre-van Dijk era

There was a time when Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren were the laughing stock of the Premier League in terms of a defensive pairing.

But then Virgil van Dijk arrived and improved whoever he played alongside tenfold.

Perhaps it’s a little harsh, as both the Croat and the Cameroonian are coming back from injury and have been good this season bar today – but the FA Cup performance away to Shrewsbury was barbarically poor.

Time and time again the League One side got through on Adrian’s goal due to a shoddy defensive line, only for the Spaniard to save their blushes.

But despite holding a 2-0 lead, the Reds conceded two goals in the second-half – with the equaliser partly down to Matip, but largely down to Lovren.

Watching them today makes us feel incredibly fortunate to have van Dijk in our side every week – it really, really does!

Twitter didn’t hold back, naturally:

First games back or not, Lovren and Matip have stunk the gaff out. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) January 26, 2020

That being said, not sure even match fitness can excuse just how atrocious Matip and Lovren have been today. https://t.co/x7N0e40ikB — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 26, 2020

This is the Lovren I know and love. — Kristian (@vonstrenginho) January 26, 2020

Take van dijk away from Lovren and matip and you’re left with this pic.twitter.com/8hQRWu9eN0 — 𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙮 🤔 (@Ftbl_H_) January 26, 2020

If you defend Lovren at this point I'm just going to laugh at you. — Rowly (@ThisIsRowly) January 26, 2020

god I really haven't missed Matip and Lovren as a partnership, they're an absolute calamity — Will (@lfcwiII) January 26, 2020

Matip and Lovren have been shocking, just serves as a reminder to how Van Dijk has given the pair of them a career — Josh (@KloppStyle) January 26, 2020