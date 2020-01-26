Guardiola: ‘Phenomenal’ Liverpool ‘obviously’ champions & says City must learn from Reds

There aren’t many bigger fans of Liverpool than Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City fans try to undermine our success this season with increasingly hilarious reasoning, but in fairness, their manager appreciates greatness when he sees it.

The Spaniard reckons Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team would walk to the title in any of Europe’s big leagues – labelling the Reds ‘fantastic, phenomenal, overwhelming’!

“So Liverpool obviously will be champions of the Premier League, but they would be champions in Spain, champions in Italy, champions in Germany. They would be champions everywhere after 23 games, 22 victories, 1 draw,” he said, cited in Football365.

“In the recent past when Chelsea won the league, the next season, they didn’t qualify for the Champions League, Leicester the same and Chelsea again the same. When we won the league we repeated the league.

“In Spain with the points we have we would be there, one or two points behind the leader, in Germany we would be there, one or two points behind the leader, in Italy as well.

“But Liverpool are just fantastic, phenomenal, overwhelming. So we have to accept it and learn from that.”

We agree with Pep that the title is coming back to Anfield, but there’s a bit more work to be done before we can celebrate that fact.

What’s good though is that perhaps we’ll have the Premier League wrapped up nice and early, which will enable us to focus on the Champions League and the FA Cup, too.

Obviously we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves, but Klopp’s Liverpool side is so ridiculously good that we shouldn’t just be settling for one trophy in 2020!