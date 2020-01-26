Klopp ‘really likes’ Jadon Sancho, says James Pearce, who discusses potential LFC transfer

Jadon Sancho is one of the best young players on the planet.

He’s been tearing it up for Borussia Dortmund this season – and has 11 goals and 11 assists in the Bundesliga so far. Not bad for a 19-year-old.

Naturally, Europe’s best clubs are sniffing around the England international, and Liverpool are one of them.

James Pearce of the Athletic was asked about the teenager in a recent Q&A, and provided an interesting response:

“The size of the fee could be an issue but the fact is Klopp really likes him,” he said.

Obviously the issue now is whether Klopp likes him enough for the club to spend the extravagant fee that will be required for his services…

We’ll need more than the £75m spent on Virgil van Dijk in 2018 – but the club’s coffers are full after the success both on and off the pitch in 2019 – and we haven’t spent proper money since the summer of 2018 – three transfer windows ago.

Liverpool already have Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane playing nearly every game, but next term two of those will be absent at the AFCON for a considerable amount of time.

It’s imperative that we protect ourselves from this six-week period – and perhaps the transfer market will help.