Klopp won’t manage FA Cup Replay & will make zero first-team player available

Jurgen Klopp will not be present for the FA Cup 4th Round Replay with Shrewsbury – nor will any of our first-team players.

The boss told the media his plan following tonight’s 2-2 draw, with the replay scheduled for February 5/6, which would have completely ruined our winter break.

According to the manager, the FA told the club to ‘respect the winter break’ by not organising any friendlies – and he plans on doing exactly that – by allowing his first-team the fortnight off which was promised.

Chris Bascombe tweeted Klopp’s decision post-game:

Klopp said club was told last April to 'respect winter break' and not arrange friendlies or any games. So he is taking this advice. No senior players available for cup replay. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) January 26, 2020

We can completely understand the manager’s frustration, but are equally aware this is going to get a very negative backlash in the media.

With the team 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, the argument that the Reds should be paying the FA Cup more respect is understandable.

But we’re not going to challenge Klopp’s decision – especially considering how many times he’s called out the ludicrous schedule already.