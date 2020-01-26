Manchester United fan tells van Dijk to ‘come outside’ after Maguire scores v Tranmere

The good news for Liverpool is that Manchester United battered Tranmere 6-0 today, which will hopefully keen Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in a job for some while longer!

Naturally, fans of the Old Trafford club lost their heads on Twitter – and considering the season they’re having – we can’t actually blame them…

But this tweet, which has gone viral, was especially hilarious.

@RedDevilBible told Virgil van Dijk to ‘come outside’ after Harry Maguire scored against a club at the bottom of League One!

In fairness, Phil Jones also bagged – so perhaps he’s also on the Dutchman’s level now…

Maguire’s goal was a stunner – but we reckon that he’s now just found his standard!

United fans sang their Norwegian manager’s name during the game, suggesting their angst is at Ed Woodward and the Glazers…

It’s great that we’re currently in a position where our manager is the best in the world and our owners have given the platform from which he can perform, and within our means.

