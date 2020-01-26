Manchester United fan tells van Dijk to ‘come outside’ after Maguire scores v Tranmere

The good news for Liverpool is that Manchester United battered Tranmere 6-0 today, which will hopefully keen Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in a job for some while longer!

Naturally, fans of the Old Trafford club lost their heads on Twitter – and considering the season they’re having – we can’t actually blame them…

But this tweet, which has gone viral, was especially hilarious.

@RedDevilBible told Virgil van Dijk to ‘come outside’ after Harry Maguire scored against a club at the bottom of League One!

In fairness, Phil Jones also bagged – so perhaps he’s also on the Dutchman’s level now…

Maguire’s goal was a stunner – but we reckon that he’s now just found his standard!

Virgil van Dijk come outside. Harry Maguire take a bow son. pic.twitter.com/t8hgVHSvKg — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) January 26, 2020

United fans sang their Norwegian manager’s name during the game, suggesting their angst is at Ed Woodward and the Glazers…

It’s great that we’re currently in a position where our manager is the best in the world and our owners have given the platform from which he can perform, and within our means.