(Video) Adrian saves Liverpool with yet another superb save one-on-one

Adrian is playing between our sticks tonight instead of Alisson – but there’s really nothing to worry about when the Spanish understudy gets the nod.

He’s proven he’s more than capable multiple times this season, none more so than in the previous round v Everton when he kept a clean-sheet at Anfield.

Tonight v Shrewsbury in the 23rd minute, Adrian kept out an effort with his feet that looked for all the world like it’d end up in the net.

The striker should have scored, but Adrian used his feet, David de Gea style, to keep the effort out from going into the bottom corner.

Watch the save below, courtesy of BBC Sport: