(Video) Chirivella’s assist for Curtis Jones opener is Xabi Alonso-esque

Curtis Jones gave Liverpool the lead against Shrewsbury tonight, with his second goal in two games in this season’s FA Cup.

The 18-year-old bagged the winner v Everton at Anfield in the 3rd Round, of course.

But it was Pedro Chirivella’s beautiful through-ball that made the opener.

The Spaniard picked up the ball from Taki Minamino and expertly threaded Jones through on goal – with the teenager finishing coolly past the goalkeeper.

It’s great that Jurgen Klopp is putting faith in the second string right now – especially as they’re capable of moments like this.

We’re not sure Chirivella will have a first-team future with us, sadly, but Jones has every chance if he develops properly.

Watch the goal, courtesy of BBC Sport, here: