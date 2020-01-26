(Video) David Meyler tells brilliant Jordan Henderson story on BT that LFC fans will love

David Meyler was on BT Sport yesterday and waxed lyrical about Jordan Henderson – speaking brilliantly about Liverpool’s captain.

Many years ago, the pair were at Sunderland together, when Hendo was coming through the ranks at his boyhood club.

Meyler told the story of how Brendan Rodgers tried to swap Hendo for Fulham’s Clint Dempsey, but that the midfielder simply refused, went on to captain Liverpool and win the Champions League…

Meyler reckons Hendo should be in contention for the Premier League Player of the Year award, and right now, few could argue.

Surely the only others in contention are various Liverpool team-mates and Manchester City superstar Kevin de Bruyne.

Watch the video below: