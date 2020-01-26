(Video) Jordan Henderson’s best bits from 2019/20 are brilliant, as campaign for Player of the Year rolls on

Jordan Henderson for Player of the Year?

Who knows, but our skipper has certainly been the best Premier League player of the past few months – and it’s not even close.

The Englishman is not only dominating midfields physically, and working harder than any player on the field – but he’s displaying his outstanding passing range – something he has been wrongly accused of not possessing in the past.

At the beginning of the campaign, many Reds wouldn’t have put Hendo in their strongest XI – but now he’s undeniably one of the first names on the team-sheet.

Below, @LFCComps has created a compilation of the skipper’s best bits from 2019/20 – which mainly focusses on his passing.

He’s a brilliant captain and an equally good footballer. We cannot wait to see the Hendo shuffle in May when he lifts the big one!