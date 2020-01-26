(Video) Poor Shrewsbury defender scores worst own-goal of the season v Liverpool

Nobody really likes to see this…

Not in an FA Cup tie against a smaller side, anyway.

Shrewsbury scored a goal at the start of the second-half tonight, but into their own net.

The teams had just started the second period, when Donald Love made a horrible mistake under literally no pressure.

It looks like he was trying to direct the ball out for a corner, which was strange anyway considering none of our players were near him – but found his own net instead.

If it was a striker, you’d describe it as a wonderfully nonchalant finish.

It was so odd, not even the Liverpool fans celebrated…