(Video) Poor Shrewsbury defender scores worst own-goal of the season v Liverpool

Nobody really likes to see this…
Not in an FA Cup tie against a smaller side, anyway.
Shrewsbury scored a goal at the start of the second-half tonight, but into their own net.
The teams had just started the second period, when Donald Love made a horrible mistake under literally no pressure.
It looks like he was trying to direct the ball out for a corner, which was strange anyway considering none of our players were near him – but found his own net instead.
If it was a striker, you’d describe it as a wonderfully nonchalant finish.
It was so odd, not even the Liverpool fans celebrated…
Nightmare start to the second half for Shrewsbury Town 😶#EmiratesFACup #SHRLIV pic.twitter.com/Q7zrm8av6v
— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 26, 2020
