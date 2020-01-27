Carra has his say on FA Cup controversy & says Klopp is only half-right…

Jamie Carragher has had his say on Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave the FA Cup 4th Replay to his U23s and their manager Neil Critchley.

Following the 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury yesterday, Klopp told the media he planned on ‘respecting the winter break’ as was instructed in a letter from the Premier League last year.

Naturally, this has received some backlash, which is no surprise considering the boss was actually criticised for playing the kids in the EFL Cup tie with Aston Villa, despite the fact his squad was literally in Qatar playing the Club World Cup.

Carra reckons the boss is right to enforce the rest his first-team players were promised, but the idea Klopp will be on holiday while his team play at Anfield doesn’t sit very well.

Senior players having a winter break is right, you can’t implement one & then have a replay in the break. That’s the same for all PL clubs. But Klopp should take the team, his young players will be delighted & the picture of him in Ibiza with a 🍺 will be on every front page! https://t.co/l1h92byye2 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 27, 2020

In all honesty, Klopp’s opinion of the FA Cup is very low, and in many ways he has devalued the competition. But he’s judged as a success or a failure on the Premier League and the Champions League – so why would he risk the fitness of his key players in the early rounds of a competition that is no longer anyone’s priority?

We’d like the club to compete properly for a treble, but the fixture schedule barely allows it.

Obviously, we all have our opinions, but will stand by Klopp’s decision regardless, which he’s more than earned.