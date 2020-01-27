Gary Lineker provides solution for FA Cup dilemma that we imagine Klopp would very much like



Match of the Day honcho Gary Lineker reckons that English football needs to take a serious look at itself in regards to the competitions it currently runs.

Lineker reckons the League Cup should be scrapped and that FA Cup Replays should similarly be abolished, in response to the current backlash, led by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp is refusing to field his first-team v Shrewsbury Town in the 4th Round Replay as it is due to take place during the winter break. What’s more, he won’t even stand on the touchline, with Neil Critchley taking charge.

Lineker also thinks the FA Cup should start earlier and that intriguingly, the lower sides should between a home or away tie – giving them the option of money or a better chance of victory (which actually isn’t perfect in itself).

Any rule that would relax the number of domestic cup games Liverpool would have to play every season would prick Klopp’s ears.

The Reds boss has moaned about the lack of rest for his players since he moved to England – but nothing has ever happened and he’s now showing his feelings through actions – rightly or wrongly.

