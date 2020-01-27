Mourinho’s response to Spurs’ winter break being ruined different to Klopp’s

Jose Mourinho’s winter break with Spurs has been ruined by an FA Cup 4th Round Replay, too.

His Tottenham side drew with Southampton at the weekend, meaning they have the replay scheduled for February 5, three days into the supposed two week breather.

Unlike Jurgen Klopp though, Mourinho has accepted the extra fixture, instead suggesting the timing of the break is the main issue – as it doesn’t help his side in relation to the Champions League.

“It is what it is,” Mourinho said, cited by football.london.

“If we have to play Southampton in a second match it means we are still alive in the competition and it is better than losing. To play at home in the second match is better than to lose.

“I’m not happy the break comes at the wrong moment – because the break should be before the Champions League. In the end, before the Champions League we don’t have a break.

“We have to play Aston Villa on the Sunday, before playing Red Bull Leipzig two days later. But we really don’t care about the break.”

Klopp’s attitude towards the added fixture was much more ruthless, as following the 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury, he told the media Neil Critchley will take charge and the kids will play at Anfield.

We can understand why his players need their scheduled break, but reckon he should probably be in the dugout out of respect to the opponent.

Still, who are we to argue with the boss – the best thing to happen to Liverpool in years and the man who has helped us return to the pinnacle.

And besides, the youngsters have a chance against Shrewsbury, especially if the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Ki-Jana Hoever get an opportunity.