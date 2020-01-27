‘Thank God the game today is not our only impression…’ Klopp explains Fabinho, Matip & Lovren lacked ‘rhythm’ v Shrewsbury

Liverpool drew 2-2 with Shrewsbury Town last night, with our experienced players some of the worst performers.

Fabinho looked well off the pace in central midfield, while Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren had a nightmare – both at fault for the equalising goal in the second-half.

Divock Origi wasn’t very good either, although new signing Taki Minamino did fairly well and improved as the game went on…

Jurgen Klopp recognised their struggle, but suggested the minutes were exactly what they needed – which is obvious when you consider the length of the respective lay-offs.

“Obviously they needed the game, or maybe one more, to find the rhythm back,” he said, cited by This Is Anfield.

“That’s how it is, we all know how good these boys are.

“Thank god the game today is not our only impression of them, that would not be too cool so long after long injuries.

“That’s our situation, the boys came back and we have to use them, we want to use them, and so today we gave them the opportunity.

“Now they have 95 minutes more in their legs, and that hopefully helps.”

Many thought Fabinho would automatically return to the starting XI, but with Jordan Henderson excelling in the anchorman role – we can see Klopp sticking with the trio he’s used in his past three Premier League matches: Hendo, Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

With Sadio Mane injured, Klopp will have to decide if Minamino or Origi joins Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino up top v West Ham in two days’ time.