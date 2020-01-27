(Video) Minamino highlights v Shrewsbury: Taki improves on Wolves display in false-9 role

Taki Minamino has yet to hit full pelt for Liverpool, but it’s clear our January signing has plenty of ingredients that will help make him an Anfield hit.

The Japanese started last night in a false-9 role, dropping deep into midfield like Roberto Firmino does – although the wing-forwards – Divock Origi and Harvey Elliott – didn’t offer much running in behind.

In the highlight package below, you can see the no18 pressing heavily and picking up the ball in central areas.

He also played a part in our opening goal, getting the pre-assist for Curtis Jones’ opener.

We’d actually like to see Minamino take a few more risks in possession, such is the talent he possesses, but we think that’ll come in time…

It’ll be interesting to see whether Jurgen Klopp decides to field his new attacker on Wednesday v West Ham in the absence of Sadio Mane, or whether Divock Origi will get the nod.