(Video) Salah’s pass to nobody shows problem with new substitute rule

Substitutes used to get booked if they got off the bench without a bib on, so players on the field would be able to differentiate between themselves and the replacements…

But before this season began, a new rule was introduced, enabling players being subbed off to leave the field at the nearest point and then walk round the pitch to the dugout.

This seems like common sense, but it stung Liverpool last night – with Mo Salah passing the ball out wide to Joel Matip – the player he’d just come on for!

You can watch the clip courtesy of BBC Sport, below.

In truth, the moment summed up a shoddy second-half in which our League One opponents were entitled to the draw their battling deserved.