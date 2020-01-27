(Video) Shrewsbury hero gutted by Klopp’s decision as Martin Keown goes in on Liverpool boss

Jurgen Klopp informed the media last night that Neil Critchley will take charge of the FA Cup 4th Round Replay against Shrewsbury Town, following last night’s draw.

He also claimed that no first-team squad members will be available for the tie, as they’re on a winter break – organised by the FA.

The FA asked clubs to respect the winter break by not organising friendlies, so Klopp is doing exactly that and allowing his players the rest they’ve earned.

But the uproar has already been massive – with Match of the Day criticising Klopp in the immediate aftermath as they were interviewing Jason Cummings – who got both goals in the second-half.

We have a feeling this one is not going to go away.