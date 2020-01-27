What the Premier League Winter Break letter actually said – proving Klopp is entitled to dig in heels

In April last year, the Premier League sent the following letter to all its clubs, in regards to the planned winter break for the 2019/2020 season, according to Goal:

“You are expected to honour and respect the underlying rationale for the mid-season player break, namely to provide their players with a break from the physical and mental rigours of playing matches during the season.”

It is on this letter that Jurgen Klopp has decided not to offer himself or his first-team players as options for the FA Cup 4th Round Replay with Shrewsbury Town…

Liverpool’s winter break starts after the Premier League clash with Southampton on February 1st and ends on the 15th – but the Anfield Replay with Shrewsbury is set for February 4th.

For us, Klopp could have easily just fielded the kids, but managed the game himself so as to avoid the backlash this will receive – but it’s clear the club is actively trying to make a point to the game’s organisers that the ridiculous fixture congestion cannot continue.

There’s also the fact that our kids have a chance of getting a result against Shrewsbury, but we’d have to suggest the League One side will likely be favourites.