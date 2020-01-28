Alan Walker & ten more celebrities you didn’t know were Liverpool fans

Alan Walker sparked a bit of attention on Twitter today when he shared a photo of himself at Anfield with the caption “You’ll never walk alone” – and thus confirmed himself as the latest celebrity fan of Liverpool.

You’ll never walk alone pic.twitter.com/pFsGMu5kO5 — Alan Walker (@IAmAlanWalker) January 23, 2020

But he is one of many – here are ten more celebrities you didn’t realise supported the Reds:

Chris De Burgh

The Lady in Red singer has been a fan of the club for a number of years, and has even done some private gigs for the team.

Angelina Jolie

The Hollywood superstar once said that her son would “only” play for Liverpool – her husband Brat Pitt has also mentioned his support for Reds in the past, as did her ex-fella Billy Bob Thornton.

Liam Neeson

This one may not come as a big surprise, with so many Liverpool fans hailing from Ireland, but, aye, the Taken star has been spotted celebrating wins over the years.

Pope John Paul II

This one is a bit mad, admittedly, but the Telegraph have Jerzy Dudek confirm it!

Daniel Craig

James Bond is a Red – and it’s not something he’s hid over the years, as he was pictured with then-club captain Steven Gerrard.

Damian Lewis

Not really another big surprise, but it may have gone under the radar or some – Lewis starred alongside Gerrard and Jamie Carragher in the film made about the miracle of Istanbul.

Off to Kiev tomorrow with @LFC. Milner keeps Ronaldo silent for 90 mins and gets MOM. And Liverpool win 6th title. Inshalla Mo Salah…!! pic.twitter.com/ne00z1SpVW — Damian Lewis (@lewis_damian) May 25, 2018

Jason Isaacs

One that definitely went under the radar for me. The Harry Potter star is actually quite vocal about his support on Twitter too.

This is why sport exists.

For anyone who doesn’t follow football (no, it’s not called ‘soccer’, every country in the world plays it so we’ll call it what we fucking like), Liverpool pulled off a miracle tonight akin to the parting of the Red Sea. Four times.#YNWA #LionelWho @LFC https://t.co/lvUGwNmZVG — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) May 8, 2019

Robert Kilroy-Silk

The well-known broadcaster and former MP host often waxes lyrical about the Reds, whenever he gets a chance to.

Gary Barlow

Take That have always wanted to perform at Anfield – and that recently became a reality for Barlow who had been dying to play a gig there for years, as a Liverpool fan.

I love football enough to say Congratulations Man City. There’s no question though, this is the best LFC team I’ve seen in years #onwards — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) May 12, 2019

Johnny Vegas

The St Helens comedian has been a life-long Liverpool fan, having grown up just ten miles away from Anfield.