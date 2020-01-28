Guardiola sympathises with Klopp’s decision to field a junior team in FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury

Pep Guardiola has defended Jurgen Klopp decision to play a weakened team in the FA Cup. Liverpool will face off against Shrewsbury Town again after the Reds saw a 2-0 lead slip, and the League One side earned themselves a replay at Anfield by drawing level at 2-2.

The boss confirmed that no senior players will be involved in the fixture, and that Neil Critchley will take charge of the team that’s put out

There has been some backlash for this, but Klopp is free to manage his team as he sees fit, and as no senior players will be in the team, why not let the man who knows them best take the reigns?

But Manchester City’s Guardiola can understand why the Liverpool manager has made his choices. “We accept the schedules of the competitions, the games every two or three days, but don’t tell the manager the selection he has to choose,” he told the Mirror.

“We will be there, but don’t tell us which players we have to play in games.”

Given that the Reds have had such a stacked schedule of late, a promised break for the players during the winter months should really be upheld. I mean – we had an away game in Doha just a few weeks ago.

We don’t expect special treatment, but given how busy the first team have been, it’s not a surprise that Klopp will be fielding ‘the kids’ against Shrewsbury. Let’s hope they can do the job!