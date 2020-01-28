Liverpool predicted XI v. West Ham – Klopp faces difficult midfield decision between Fabinho & Ox

Liverpool travel to West Ham as the Reds are in search of another three points in the Premier League this week, after a disappointing showing against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

Fabinho featured in our last outing, after being out injured for a number of months, but it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to step into the next fixture with a fit Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain around.

In goal, it’ll be a return for star man Alisson – he’ll likely have a back line of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Joel Matip start ahead of Gomez, but I think he’ll be left on the bench after a lacklustre performance from both him and Dejan Lovren in the FA Cup.

In midfield, I’m expecting Jordan Henderson to start alongside Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but again there is a chance Fabinho will come back in.

Against a team like West Ham, it’d be ideal if we could add some steel to our midfield in James Milner or Adam Lallana, but Chambo should suffice if Fab isn’t ready.

Up top, Mohamed Salah and Bobby Firmino will all surely start in what is yet another opportunity to grab another three points, but there are question marks around Sadio Mane who picked up an injury against Wolves.

If the Senegalese star is out, we could see Divock Origi or Takumi Minamino take his place in the squad. Another option would be to stick Ox on the wing and use Naby Keita or Fabinho in midfield.