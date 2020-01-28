Liverpool slash ticket prices for FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury after discussions with supporters groups

Liverpool will face off against Shrewsbury Town again in the FA Cup after the Reds saw a 2-0 lead slip, and the League One side earned themselves a replay at Anfield by drawing level at 2-2.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that no senior players will be involved in the fixture, and that Neil Critchley will take charge of the team that’s put out – in effect, it’ll be an U23s game and paying full whack wouldn’t be right.

The club have now made the wise decision to revise the ticket prices, after discussions with supporters groups. That’s according to The Athletic’s James Pearce who has confirmed that adult’s tickets will be £15, young adults will be a fiver and kids will be able to get in for a quid.

Good to see #LFC cutting ticket prices for FA Cup fourth round replay v Shrewsbury Town. Smart move.

£15 for adults

£5 for young adults

£1 for kids — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 28, 2020

Pearce claims that Liverpool held talks with Shrewsbury Town and supporters groups, presumably of both clubs, to arrive at the decision to slash the costs. This is an excellent way to make sure that Anfield is as full as it can be.

Saying that, at full price, I’m confident the stadium would be filled to capacity, but it’s still a nice gesture. It’ll be a good day for Shrewsbury – without being patronising, the gate that they collect will be a good pay day for the club.