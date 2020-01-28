Sadio Mane injury update: Klopp confirms when LFC’s leading goal-scorer will return

Sadio Mane had to be withdrawn early on as Liverpool defeated Wolves away from home in the Premier League, but manager Jurgen Klopp has issued an update on the forward.

The 2-1 score-line didn’t tell the full story though, as the hosts were the better side in the second half, and that may have something to do with a player we were missing.

Mane was taken off just after half an hour because of what was feared as a hamstring injury. After the game, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the forward had sustained a “muscle tweak”, but has now confirmed how long he’ll likely be out for.

Mane has been one of our best players this season, and losing him at any stage can never be considered a good thing, but we shouldn’t have to go long without him.

Standard journalist David Lynch has quoted the boss as saying the forward will only be missing for out fixtures against West Ham and Southampton, before he returns to the team.

Klopp on Mane: "Sadio will not be involved against West Ham and probably not Southampton. After that he should be fine." — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) January 28, 2020

This means that we’ll have Mane back for the our trip to Norwich City, and more crucially, he’ll also be back in time for our Champions League fixture away at Atletico Madrid.

We’re going to need our best players as we attempt to retain our title as the Champions of Europe!