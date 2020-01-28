United desperation increasingly hilarious as journo claims imaginary medical due to a lookalike arriving at Carrington

Some Manchester United fans are looking for any reason for even a suggestion of a smirk these days, with their meteoric fall from grace to fifth in the Premier League.

To be honest, it’s a bit of an over-reaction from the Mancs – they may not be the team they once were, and they’ve only got worse every year since Alex Ferguson left, but it’s not the end of the world.

Just down the road, Bury FC found themselves in a position from where they may have to liquidate – and they’re still in that uncertain position, so being in a Europa League spot is somewhat rosy in comparison.

Nonetheless, there is some desperation for their fans – they’re hoping that they’ll bring in someone who will magic away all of their problems this month, and the journalists covering the Red Devils aren’t helping.

Rival fans are poking fun at United, while we can, and MEN journalist Sam Luckhurst hasn’t done the supporters any favours with a recent string of Tweets. He shared that a player who ‘looks a bit like’ Sander Berge arrived at Carrington for a possible medical – and none of this was actually the case.

It’s an easy mistake for a young journalist to make, jumping the gun, I should know that too, but these Tweets simply highlight the desperation in the United fan-base now that they’re getting excited about possible sightings of imaginary medicals.