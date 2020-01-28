(Video) “I feel sorry for Shrewsbury” – Klopp responds to backlash over FA Cup replay team selection

Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool’s trip to West Ham, and obviously it was only a matter of time before the team selection fort the replay against Shrewsbury was brought up.

In fact, it was the first question that was said to the boss – and he said that he feels “sorry” for our FA Cup opponents because of the situation – this is because it may be perceived that we aren’t taking the game seriously.

MORE: Guardiola sympathises with Klopp’s decision to field a junior team in FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury

Basically, the first team were expecting a break when the replay has been scheduled for and Klopp is keeping that promise to the players by taking them – and himself – out of the game.

Take a watch of the video below (via Liverpool FC) and skip to 3:40: