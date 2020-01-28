(Video) Jurgen Klopp is “disrespecting” the FA Cup by not managing Shrewsbury replay – Ray Parlour

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he will not be making any of the senior squad available for the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.
On top of that, he has also confirmed that he will not be taking charge of the game – that responsibility will fall to U23s boss Neil Critchley.
There has been some backlash for this, but Klopp is free to manage his team as he sees fit, and it no senior players will be in the team, why not let the man who knows them best take the reigns?
Ray Parlour is the latest to suggest the boss “disrespecting” the FA Cup – take a look at what he said here (via talkSport):
“The youngsters would get a lot out of having Klopp in the sidelines.” 🙏
“Mentally football will do you as a boss so I can see his point of view.” 😴
“He’s disrespecting the FA Cup a bit.” 😔@RealRomfordPele says Klopp should be at #LFC v Shrewsbury.
Agree? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MPmH8SjZoF
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 28, 2020
