(Video) LFC TV don’t hide that they think Lovren is to blame for Shrewsbury’s equaliser

Dejan Lovren had another game to forget as Liverpool blew a 2-0 lead away at Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup, and he’s faced some backlash for his part in the capitulation.

The centre-half has been out injured for some time, but he shouldn’t be torn inside out by a long ball from the goalkeeper and a bit of quick thinking from a League One striker (with all due respect).

LFC TV analysed the game after the fact, and they seemingly put the majority of the blame firmly at the Croatian’s feet, as have most fans on social media.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):