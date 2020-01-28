(Video) Some LFC fans question Wijnaldum’s future after ‘cagey’ interview

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is arguably one of the most important cogs in Jurgen Klopp’s machine, but his future at Anfield has come under question in recent weeks,

There have been rumours circulating that the Dutch international will be seeking a move away from the club this summer, as he stalls on a new LFC deal.

He only has 18 months left on his current contract, but as per this report by the Mirror, the Reds are confident that all of their star players will sign new deals.

In a new interview in which Gini was asked about his future, he told the journalist that he’s just focusing on making sure this season ends well – and some Liverpool fans think his response was a little too ‘cagey’.

To be honest, his replies to the questions do seem a little short, but we don’t know the full story here – anything could have happened, and he could be annoyed that his future is even being questioned.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):

Some other Liverpool supporters raised their concerns in response to the Tweet above, and here is what they had to say:

He wants higher wages, fsg refusing, gerrard situation 2.0 — Brett (@LFC__Brett) January 27, 2020

Interesting — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) January 27, 2020

Holding his cards so club gives a better salary. — An (@RoyalANfield) January 27, 2020

Just contract games that, no big deal as long as we pay him — Matt (@Matt11__) January 27, 2020