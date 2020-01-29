Guardiola plays down Liverpool rivalry in comparison to Manchester United

Pep Guardiola doesn’t believe Manchester City’s rivalry with Liverpool is anymore important than the one with Manchester United, who they take on this evening in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final.

The gulf in quality between both Liverpool and City and then United is enormous – on the field, in the dugout and seemingly at board level – too.

We’re actually 34 points ahead of United in the Premier League, which is the same number of points they have racked up!

Pep though says he doesn’t approach games with us and United differently, which we think is probably a lie.

“Not especially. Now maybe Liverpool in the last two seasons is the competitor and have been closer but I think I didn’t approach the United games differently to Liverpool, honestly,” he told M.E.N. “I try to discover the secrets about the players they have, the systems they use, but not especially.”

On the infamous Amazon Prime documentary about City’s 100-point season, Pep was literally shown talking about Sadio Mane and Mo Salah while he was at Goodison Park playing Everton – so we think Klopp’s Reds might just be his main concern!

City take on Spurs on Sunday, and by that point, if all goes to plan, we could be 22 points clear of them – providing we beat West Ham and Southampton – which is not a given without Mane and on the backdrop of the FA Cup controversy.