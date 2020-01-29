Jordan Henderson & Steven Gerrard show support for Jordan Sinnott football shirt appeal

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and club great Steven Gerrard have shown their support for an initiative set up by the brother of late non-league footballer Jordan Sinnott.

We are absolutely stunned by the kindness of the football community in remembrance of Jordan through the @JordanShirts initive that was set up by Jordan's brother. Thank you so much 💙🤍⚽️ pic.twitter.com/JePc4e44rR — Matlock Town FC (@Matlock_TownFC) January 28, 2020

The Matlock Town star was reportedly attacked when on a night out, and sadly succumb to his injuries – the whole of British football have been mourning the young man taken too soon.

An initiative set up by Sinnott’s family called ‘Shirts for Jordan’ has seen pretty much every club in British football donate a shirt that will be given to Sports Relief to be dispersed to children suffering from poverty around the world.

Henderson and Gerrard were among the big names in the game that have put forward their club’s support for the initiative, and indeed their support for the Sinnott family and friends of the man himself.

All of the shirts will first be displayed at the footballer’s funeral before being sent around the world with his name on the back of each and every one of them to make sure he is never forgotten.

It’s an incredibly sad state of affairs, and something that should never have happened – everyone here at Empire of the Kop would like to offer our deepest condolences to Jordan Sinnott’s family, friends and colleagues.