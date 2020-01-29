Jurgen Klopp confirms Jones, Elliott & Chirivella will be involved in FA Cup replay v. Shrewsbury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that young stars Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Pedro Chirivella will be involved as the Reds play host to Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

The German has come under fire after saying no senior players will be involved in a replay and that U23s’ coach Neil Critchley will be the acting manager of the team put out at Anfield.

As per GOAL, it’s not as if we’re going to be fielding the Academy – there are going to be players involved that starred against Everton in the previous round, and that includes Jones who has now managed two goals in two FA Cup games for the Reds.

Some pundits have called Klopp disrespectful for not putting out a stronger team against the Shrews, and not physically attending the game, but as it happens he’s the manager of Liverpool – they’re not.

Although others have come out to defend Jurgen – Yesterday it was Pep Guardiola and Sam Ricketts, and now Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is the latest to defend the Liverpool man.

All this drama, and I’d bet the youngsters will do the job at Anfield anyway!