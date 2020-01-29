Klopp explains why he won’t be present for FA Cup Replay, even to manage the kids

Jurgen Klopp’s decision to field the kids against Shrewsbury has been met with angst, but not as much as the fact he won’t be on the touchline and that Neil Critchley will manage the side at Anfield for the upcoming FA Cup 4th Round Replay.

It’s this that has been regarded as disrespectful to not only the competition, but the opposition.

The boss though has claimed to criticise this is far too simplistic and a misunderstanding of the role a coach plays.

According to Klopp, it would make no sense for him to manager the U23s, because they’re not his side – they belong to Critch.

“Could I be here for the game? Of course I could, but this is a misunderstanding of managing and coaching. They (the Under 23 side) need their coach and this is Critch,” he said, reported by Chris Bascombe.

It’s a fair point, in all honesty – although in truth – Klopp’s absence is a power play aimed at forcing the various governing bodies to do something about their perpetual demand for more football.

He’s been talking about it for years, but now has made the call via action – and interestingly – his decision has garnered the support of various Premier League bosses – including Pep Guardiola and Dean Smith.

With the lads drawn away to Chelsea in the 5th Round, we’re not sure Klopp will mind the result – but we genuinely think the likes of Elliott, Jones and Hoever have a chance of winning the tie.