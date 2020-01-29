Liverpool to lose another member of their medical staff this season

Liverpool are set to lose first-team physio Richie Partridge in March as the Irishman will be joining the Qatar national team.

This news comes just months after Andy Massey left Anfield for FIFA to become their new head of medical services.

It’s another gap that the Reds will now have to fill, but this of course will be dealt with in a timely manner, with Partridge’s departure being on the horizon and not immediate.

Training Ground Guru are the ones to break the news, and they’re normally spot on with this kind of thing – they claim that Partridge will be based at the Aspetar facility.

It will have been a hard decision for the physio to come to, as he’s been with the club – on and off – for the majority of his working life.

Partridge is an Academy graduate, and made a spattering of appearances for Liverpool in the early 2000s before finding himself in non-league footballer later in his career.

Because of injuries, he retired at an early age and turned his attention to working in the medical side of football. He was first employed by the club in 2011 and was made a permanent member of the team five years later.