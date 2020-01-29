On-loan LFC goalkeeper Kamil Grabara in hospital after being KO’d while playing for Huddersfield

Young Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara is on loan at Championship side Huddersfield Town for the season, and he has played a decent role for them so far this season.

But he may be out for a short while now, after being knocked unconscious in the second half of Town’s clash with Hull City when he collided with Christopher Schindler.

The stopper was taken to hospital after being removed from the field on a stretcher, but it’s not clear how long he was actually knocked out for and there have been no updates as of yet on the player’s condition.

Jurgen Klopp and co. are sure to be concerned of the player’s health, and will likely check in with Huddersfield’s staff or perhaps the 21-year-old Polish international himself.

Speaking after the game, Danny Cowley said that it was difficult for the Terriers’ team because they’re all so close to Grabara and that nobody ever wants to see the kind of injury he’s suffered.

The Huddersfield boss also added that the Liverpool man was completely disoriented when he woke up, and didn’t know where he was, but it was difficult to talk to him as he was in a neck brace.