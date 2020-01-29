“Rolls Royce. Seriously.” – LFC fans go nuts for Joe Gomez after crazy good performance v. West Ham

Joe Gomez is making a case for being the second best centre-half in the Premier League, only after his more senior team-mate Virgil van Dijk.

The duo have got a ridiculous record playing together, having totted up nine clean sheets on the bounce when they’ve started alongside each other.

The young Englishman is definitely the best defender among his fellow countrymen, and his performance against West Ham was testament to that.

He was there when we needed him, and he refused to get beat – he looks a lot like van Dijk when he plays, I reckon he’s picked up some stuff from the big man in training! The pair of them don’t even look like they’ll break a sweat when they do their thing.

It’s brilliant that he’s finding himself in this great bit of form at the moment. If he can carry this on, Joel Matip will find it very hard to break back into the team.

Liverpool fans and journalists covering the Reds have gone nuts for Gomez on Twitter – and rightly so! His performance against West Ham is perhaps the best I’ve seen from a centre-half in the Premier League that isn’t called van Dijk in ages.

Take a look at some of our favourite Tweets below:

