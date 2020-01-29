Simon Jordan makes Klopp claim so absurd it’s farcical…

If Jurgen Klopp wanted to manage Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Barcelona, he would be in one of their dugouts right now.

That much is incredibly obvious – especially considering the fact the German was just named FIFA’s Manager of the Year for 2019.

But the fact he isn’t proves his loyalty to Liverpool and the fact he wants to be here.

After all, as the Telegraph state, it’s a well-known fact that Klopp rejected Manchester United before joining us – when they were in a much better financial state and had a team that were consistently finishing above us.

So for Simon Jordan, former Crystal Palace owner, to state on talkSPORT that Klopp will jump at the chance to join a ‘bigger’ club than Liverpool – despite the fact he’s just penned a four-year contract extension – is laughable.

“The one thing a football manager cares about is himself first, his players second and the opportunity that exists for him third. Does Klopp prioritise himself? Of course, they all do! I think he puts the needs of the team and himself first. That’s his charge,” he began.

“But his football manager perspective is, he left Dortmund to come to Liverpool because it was a better opportunity and believe me, believe me, as sure as day follows night, as soon as a better opportunity than Liverpool comes along for him, he’ll be off.

“That’s what football managers do!”

It’s a ridiculous statement from Jordan, but we shouldn’t be too surprised that those on that particular radio station are making inflammatory comments to garner a reaction.

Klopp is going absolutely nowhere anytime soon – and we hope that means trophies aplenty in the coming years.