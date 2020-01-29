The impressive feat LFC can achieve for the first time in 125 years if they beat West Ham

Liverpool can create history by beating West Ham this week as it’s possible that the Reds will have defeated every team in the league for the first time since the 1895/96 season, when we were in the second division.

If Liverpool beat West Ham on Wednesday evening, they will have beaten all 19 teams in the Premier League season, something they last achieved in the 1895-96 campaign in the second-tier.#PL pic.twitter.com/AKrXiWH8tT — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 28, 2020

It’s incredible to think we didn’t achieve this once during our dominant reign during the 1970s and 80s, but it hasn’t been done since the club was only a few years old.

To think about those teams and those players – including the likes of Kenny Dalglish, Ray Clemence and John Barnes – and realising that not even they managed this. Wow – our current crop are very special!

For some context, the season we last managed to do this, West Ham hadn’t had even been founded yet – that would be some four years off, and it would be another ten years until Premier League giants Chelsea were born.

One of the teams that we beat in the 1895/96 season include the now defunct Loughborough FC which simply serves to add to just how impressive this potential feat is.

Interestingly, we beat Manchester City 3-1 that season too – it’s almost as if history is repeating itself, and yes we won the title that year! 😉