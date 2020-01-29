(Video) Aston Villa’s Dean Smith the latest to defend Jurgen Klopp’s choice to field weakened team in FA Cup replay

Jurgen Klopp has come under fire from certain portions of the media for confirming that he won’t be using any of Liverpool’s senior team in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town.

Some have claimed that he is now showing the competition the divine respect is seemingly deserves, but a host of managers have now come out to defend the German manager.

Yesterday it was Pep Guardiola and Sam Ricketts, and now Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is the latest to defend the Liverpool man.

Take a watch of the video below (via Football Daily):