(Video) Harvey Elliott scores ridiculous bicycle kick for LFC U23s from a corner

Harvey Elliott really is a precocious talent.
Today against Wolves U23s, the 16-year-old, who’s been a regular in our domestic cup teams, scored an absolute stunner.
It was actually like a goal you score on FIFA!
The teenager managed to turn a corner that was curled in behind him into the corner of the net.
It’ll be a massive confidence boost for the youngster, who struggled the other night against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.
But he’s a certainty to start in the Replay in a few days time – and imagine if he manages to offer us something like this!
Harvey Elliott 😱 pic.twitter.com/OfJOQ0OVp7
— Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 29, 2020
COMMENTS