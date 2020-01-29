(Video) Harvey Elliott scores ridiculous bicycle kick for LFC U23s from a corner

Harvey Elliott really is a precocious talent.

Today against Wolves U23s, the 16-year-old, who’s been a regular in our domestic cup teams, scored an absolute stunner.

It was actually like a goal you score on FIFA!

The teenager managed to turn a corner that was curled in behind him into the corner of the net.

It’ll be a massive confidence boost for the youngster, who struggled the other night against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

But he’s a certainty to start in the Replay in a few days time – and imagine if he manages to offer us something like this!