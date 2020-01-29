(Video) Joel Matip’s awkward handshake v Shrewsbury summed up uncomfortable night

Joel Matip is a brilliant centre-back, and we’re sure he’ll play a big part from now until the end of the season – when he regains his match fitness.

But he didn’t have the best game against Shrewsbury at the weekend, which is understandable in many ways considering the length of his layoff.

Before the game, Matip went for a fist bump with the opposition goalkeeper, who was looking to handshake instead – which led the Cameroonian to actually wipe the awkwardness off his hand afterwards!

It wasn’t a fun night in the end for Reds, but this is pretty amusing.

We’re sure Matip will be back to his best after the winter break!

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport: