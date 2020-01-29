(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain goal v West Ham: Mo Salah sublime assist sees Reds bag from opposition corner

We’d love to see the stats of how many goals Liverpool score from opposition corners compared to how many they score!

We’re pretty confident this team would be in the green…

With the score at 1-0 to Liverpool, West Ham had a corner, but it was cleared and then Jordan Henderson hooked the ball to the flank.

Mo Salah did excellently and fed an onrushing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who dribbled past the last defender and slotted past Lukasz Fabianski with aplomb.

Ox now has two goals in the Premier League, three in the Champions League and one in the EFL Cup this term.

Six is a decent return for a midfielder – and he could reach double figures by the end of the campaign.

Clip via Premier Sport: