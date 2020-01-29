(Video) Salah puts LFC ahead as he slots penalty against West Ham

Get in! After knocking on West Ham’s door for just over 30 minutes, Liverpool were awarded a penalty after Divock Origi was fouled in the area.

The Belgian would surely have scored, if he wasn’t taken down by Issa Diop, but Mohamed Salah made sure his team-mate’s efforts wasn’t in vain.

The Egyptian took his typically long run up and slotted the spot kick and thundered an effort into the bottom right corner of the net to give us the lead.

