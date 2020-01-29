(Video) Trent almost scores crazy Own Goal, and Firmino Cruyffs LFC’s way out of it

Liverpool were confident and composed against West Ham United, for the most part! But there was one shaky moment when the home side broke, and looked dangerous.

The Hammers found themselves in an excellent position, following a rare mistake from Fabinho, and Declan Rice found himself in a position to fire an effort at Alisson.

The Brazilian saved well, but Trent Alexander-Arnold’s scuffed clearance almost found the back of his own net! Luckily it just struck the post, and fell to Bobby Firmino.

The forward obviously Cruyff turned his way out of danger.

Take a watch of the video below (via NBC):

Alexander-Arnold definitely meant to do this 😅 pic.twitter.com/u21TyKE66Z — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 29, 2020

Unreal pass to van Dijk from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Is there anything the boy can't do? pic.twitter.com/ZQdjmBrAzx — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 29, 2020

